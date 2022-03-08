Burn Pits 360 co-founder returns home to a heroes welcome

Rosie Torres, Co-founder of Burns Pits 360 is happy with the passing of the bill but said there is still work to do.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rosie Torres, Co-founder of Burns Pits 360 in Robstown returned home Wednesday to a heroes welcome following Tuesday night's passage of the PACT Act.

The bill provides wide sweeping health care for veterans exposed to toxins overseas.

Torres told 3NEWS that after days of sleeping on the capitol grounds, she almost can't believe it's real. On the ground her, veterans and other supporters got senators to flip their votes in real time.

However, she said there is still work to do.

"We're going to continue doing what we're doing with raising money to provide different health care equipment and treatment for veterans suffering from exposure," Torres said, "like hyperbaric chambers, oxygen concentrators, all those things that they need to survive that the VA still won't give them."

Beyond that they said they are going to ensure the implementation of the bill is carried out the right way after making that promise to 3.5 million veterans around the country.

