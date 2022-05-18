Burn Pits 360 hopeful after senate approves toxic exposure package for veterans

Burn Pits 360 has been on a mission for thirteen years, to provide medical benefits to veterans exposed to toxic fumes

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rosie Torres, Executive Director of Burn Pits 360, and her husband Le Roy Torres, who is the co-founder of the nonprofit based in Robstown were overjoyed.

Both agreeing that it has been a long time coming to see the efforts they and the community have made to bring awareness to a topic impacting veterans across the nation.

"It's a little surreal," Rosie said. "And it's been obviously emotional. You know, we've invested a lot of time and effort."

The nonprofit, has dedicated more than a decade, fighting for medical benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits overseas.

"During wartime efforts, they're digging 10 acre pits, and throwing everything in from the medical waste from the hospitals, and amputated body parts."



This hits close to home for Le Roy Torres, who has a lung condition that he is still facing today after exposure to the toxic fumes.

"Here I'm thinking, I was more worried about indirect fire from an attack, or possibly getting shot, you know," Le Roy said. "Never crossed my mind that I would be dealing with an invisible enemy that followed us home".

An invisible enemy, that has already taken so many.

"We're not going to let up, continue the momentum where this will continue to be heard, especially for those that are no longer here to use their voice," Le Roy said.

He hopes that he can equip families and impacted veterans to use their voice through media as a key tool in their arsenal to rally around their movement.

"I know that either each person knows somebody, or has a family member that have been impacted by toxic exposure, and your voice will make a difference," Le Roy said.

Rosie believes there's still more work to be done. Even after the bill is passed.

"Our focus is to provide oxygen concentrators to veterans that are sick, and those that are dying," Rosie said.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit burnpits360.org.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.