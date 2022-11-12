Burn Pits 360: 'Wrapping for Warriors' fundraiser

All proceeds raised this weekend will go towards the 'Hope for Heroes' program.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 was held at La Palmera mall Sunday, December 11, for their annual 'Wrapping for Warriors’ fundraiser.

Proceeds will provide warm meals and gifts to military and first responder families. All proceeds raised this weekend will go towards the 'Hope for Heroes' program, which assists military families by alleviating some financial burdens during the holiday season.

Meet two people whose mission is to make someone else's Christmas special. Minnie is a marine, she spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's so fulfilling to be able to help others. Nobody else can take the place of how blessed I feel by helping somebody else."

She feels it's her personal responsibility to step in and assist those who need it most. "Nobody else. If someone else, did it, it wouldn't work," Minnie said.

Yolie has been working with Burn Pits 360 for a year now. She told 3NEWS, "It's so easy to get down on yourself, to get down on your situation," she explained. "These guys are going to pick you back up."

Yolie has seen the impact of the organization's good work through others. "They've done a lot for people that I know," she said. "And if I can help out in some little way... and for some people, it's just gift wrapping. But it's not, it's not just gift wrapping it makes it a little bit easier for somebody else. But brings a little bit of joy to me as well."

Military families unable to have a warm meal this season, will be able to do so, with the help of the community.

"If you can come out and donate just a little bit," Yolie said. "Come out, donate, be part of your community. Make your community happy. It makes you happy at the same time."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.