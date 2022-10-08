Burn Pits 360's 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March

The 20-mile march honored first responders and military, along with 7-year-old cancer survivor, Julian Galloway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 held their 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March Saturday morning.

The fundraiser was a show of support not only for the organization, but also for a 7-year-old cancer survivor, Julian Galloway. The survivor's large group of supporters refer to themselves as ‘Team Julian’. Galloway comes from a strong line of military men including his father, Lee Galloway who is a CCPD officer.

At 7am, support for Julian and Burn Pits 360 flooded Robstown roads. The mother of Julian Galloway, Monica Galloway was overwhelmed by the crowd's support. "It is so special; we are very honored to be here", Monica Galloway stated.

Julian’s father, Lee Galloway is an officer with a military background. He feels he was called to serve. "It’s something I grew up with every day, and seeing that camaraderie, that brotherhood, that sisterhood, has led me to the choices in my life," Lee Galloway explained.

Julian’s grandfather, Joe Galloway was a combat correspondent for more than 50 years. "[He was] awarded the Bronze Star as a civilian. So, he did some really great things with his life," Lee Galloway added.

Julian continued that legacy of strong Galloway men. He was 4 years old when he was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy. After stem cell therapy, he’s been cancer-free ever since.

“We’ve just made life-long friends throughout this entire process and we’re so grateful," Monica Galloway said. "We’re eternally grateful."

Lee Galloway is grateful for the community's overwhelming support of his son. He said, "To see that kind of come full circle, and to give back to my son, is wonderful."

