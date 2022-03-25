Controlled burns and ozone levels are having an effect on Corpus Christi air quality

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is experiencing moderate ozone levels caused by high temperatures and light winds that is expected to last through the weekend.
Particle pollution levels have been elevated recently due to ongoing controlled burns across southeastern portions of Texas and in the Coastal Bend.
Cities under an Ozone Action Day alert include: Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.
If you are living with asthma or other lung conditions, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) recommends that you limit outdoor activity this weekend.
The City will continue to monitor the air quality as conditions warrant.
