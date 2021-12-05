Bus driver shortage within CCISD creates signing bonuses, competitive salaries

The shortage represents almost 40-percent of the total number of drivers and is attributed to everything from retirement to people finding other jobs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Signing bonuses and competitive salaries are being offered to curb a shortage of Corpus Christi Independent School District school buses.

An open house for prospective bus drivers is coming up in a couple of weeks at the bus barn at Cabiness Field.



Kyle Pelichet, director of transportation for the district, says it's a good job for anyone, ranging from retirees to first time employment.

"There's a lot of flexibility," Pelichet said. "It's a split shift, so we have some college students that during the mid day, they may have college courses so they work a morning shift and an afternoon shift. They have that mid day for classes. And some of our current drivers have other part time jobs they may do midday."



Pelichet reminds prospective drivers they will get summers off.

The open house will give job seekers a chance to learn about school bus driving. It will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the bus barn at Cabiness Field off Saratoga on Saturday, May 22.

