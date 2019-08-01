CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large group of Corpus Christi residents went to the bus station Tuesday morning to take a trip to the State Capitol in Austin as lawmakers kick off the 86th legislative session.

The bus left bright and early from the Nueces County Republican Party headquarters. Many of the travelers said they wanted to give people a chance to learn more about the legislature and remind them that they're real people and care about what they have to say.

"Legislators want to get reelected, but not just that, they want to do a good job," said Michael Bergsma, Nueces County Republican Party chair. "And a part of doing a good job is responding to people you're representing."

According to Bergsma, he hopes that the people who went on the trip had fun, made some connections, and had an experience they will never forget.