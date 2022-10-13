American GI Forum honors local leaders with bus wrap for Hispanic Heritage Month

This year's bus wrap will feature local Hispanic officials like former City Councilman Jesse Noyola, whose brothers were honored in previous years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American GI Forum celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month this year with the unveiling of a bus wrap that highlights the achievements of various Corpus Christi officials.

The forum said the bus wrap will serve as a message of inspiration and motivation to local youth to get involved within their communities.

"It’s an honor to be on there with all these other people that have served the community through education, through public service or just entertainers," said former City Councilman Jesse Noyola, one of the people featured on the wrap.

Noyola isn’t the only one in his family to receive this honor. In previous years, his two brothers Danny and David Noyola were featured on the bus wrap for their service to the Corpus Christi community.

Noyola also said that while he is honored to be featured for Hispanic Heritage Month, his work was never for the recognition. Rather, he became a public servant so he could give back to the community.