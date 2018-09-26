Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Barbara and Jenna Bush paid a visit Wednesday to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to discuss their book, "Sisters First", and promote the Laura Bush Institute for Women's Health.

Various city officials and women in the community joined the luncheon at TAMUCC as the sisters discussed life in the White House and what it was like growing up in the public eye. They are also continuing their mother's work by encouraging women to take charge of their health.

"It's a wonderful organization and like I said, Mrs. Bush is very involved," said Gloria Hicks, a board member for the Institute. "Her girls are coming down to do this and it was a fundraiser."

All of the funds from tickets sold are going directly back into women's health programs in the Coastal Bend.

