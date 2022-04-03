Business is booming in Beeville

New businesses will hopefully inspire others to move to Beeville to start their own business, creating a better economy for the community.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville locals celebrate new business ventures taking place in their city.

Jennifer Linebarger with Roma's Italian Restaurant is excited about the changes coming to the community.

"It's definitely exciting because it does create a little buzz here in this part of Beeville and it makes it easier for people to access. So it's right there off 351, people are always swinging through, and this is the county seat. So, you know, you kind of need your county seat to hustle and bustle." says Linebarger.

New businesses moving to this area will hopefully inspire others to move to Beeville in hopes of starting their own business, creating a better economy for the community.

Linebarger shares that there is room for everyone in Beeville, "I just hope more and more keep coming. I mean, I don't think it's a competition, as far as, from one restaurant owner to the next. I don't think that's the spirit of Beesville. I think the more the merrier and everyone's welcome."

City Manager John Benson feels that the weight of recognizable names is what will help the community to continue to thrive in the market.

When considering the mindset of people looking to move to Beeville, Benson relies on name recognition of businesses to help, "I think there's some weight that carries, hey, if Starbucks is here, I should be there, or I should live here. And so it complements the locally owned businesses as well as the other other corporate stores that we have here in town. So it's a continual expansion of what's happening here."

Randy Seitz, President and CEO of Bee Area Partnership, is the lead of the economic development agency for the county. He says there's a great deal of growth headed for Beeville now that Starbucks has landed a spot here.

"There are certain franchises that seem to follow them everywhere they go. However, since this has been in development, we've got a great deal of interest from other retailers. We're in talks right now with a steakhouse. We're in talks right now with a major retailer that's looking to locate at the Bealls Plaza. And then Cadillac jackboots just recently located here."

More business means more money, which couldn't be better for the community.

"I know it's easy to see the same restaurant and it becomes part of the scenery. So you want to go to Corpus, you want to go to Victoria, you want to go to San Antonio, just to get a change of scenery, but in staying in town and supporting your local businesses, it doesn't do anything but good for all of us here in the community," says Linebarger.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.