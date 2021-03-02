Small business in Robstown makes unique sweet treat, ‘mango tamales’

Yvette Galvan, owner of ‘The Sweet Tooth Candy Apples’ has taken a new spin on a traditional dish.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Many businesses across the country and in the Coastal Bend have felt the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one business owner in Robstown has found a creative way to set herself a part and help her business continue to thrive during these difficult times.

“I just wanted a candy apple one day, I googled, went to H-E-B, got the ingredients and he first time I made them they just came out like it was crazy,” said Yvette Galvan, owner of ‘The Sweet Tooth Candy Apples.’

What started out as making a candy apple at home has turned into something much bigger. Galvan has taken a new spin on something unexpected.

“When the mango tamale came my son came and was like mom you have everything already try making one, just make it for me,” said Galvan.

That’s right, a mango tamale and it’s not your average tamale.

“We use one fruit roll up for the base, we slice the mangos, we put strawberries we put that one first then we cover it again with the second one just to secure it and then we cover it with chamoy or cherry lucas,” said Galvan.

This mango tamale was inspired by her son.

“I made it for him just to try it that day and he’s like you can sell these like you should try it,” said Galvan.

Galvan says this one-of-a-kind tamale helped her keep her businesses’ doors open.

“At that time, I was contemplating whether I wanted to stay open or shut down during the pandemic,” said Galvan. “I had already gone and got a full-time job.”

Now Galvan is back to operating her business full time.

“I can honestly say it was truly a godsend,” said Galvan.

Galvan says she’s thankful to the Coastal Bend community for the continued support.

Later this year Galvan and her tamales will be featured in ‘Texas Monthly.’

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.