CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend business owner is offering help to find one particular product that's well sought after in the grocery store -- meat.

Bryan Horadam is the owner of No B.S. Beef. He and his wife are offering free deliveries of a variety of different meats, which seems to be hard to find these days.

"Every little bit helps, and if I could just do that little bit to make it a little bit better for somebody and just help that little bit, then it makes me feel good about that." Horadam said. "I mean, there's just an enormous amount of gratitude in that, to be able to help give back."

