Business owners hold 'shop small crawl' for small business Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local businesses across the Coastal Bend held a special 'shop small crawl' event for small business Saturday.

70 vendors were set up at seven different locations across the city of Corpus Christi. Those who shopped around were able to pick up a punch card that was punched each time a purchase was made at one of the shops. At the end of the day shoppers were able to collect special prizes.

Some of those shops spoke with 3NEWS and explained, it's not just today but every day they are thankful for every face that walks through their doors.

The owner of Sew Bonita, Elena Flores told 3NEWS, "We are so thankful for everyone who walks through the door we see a lot of new faces a lot of familiar faces we hope they continue to support the dream, support our business and be able to allow us thrive in this community because without the customers we wouldn't' be here."

With the Christmas season finally here, don't forget to shop local.

