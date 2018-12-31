CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — If you're still trying to figure out where to ring in the new year, Schlitterbahn might be the place.

The water park is hosting a New Year's Eve event starting at 9 p.m.

This is the third year they've held an event like this, but this year's will have a lot more elements including a dance floor and a buffet.

"We are having some exciting things happening we are bringing in new concepts for Corpus Christi," Director of Marketing Marisol Ramirez said. "That means gaming, E-gaming, an arena, virtual reality, escape rooms and making sure our property is a wonderful property that you can enjoy year round, not just in the summer. We're going to make a splash in all kinds of different ways."

For more information about their new year's eve event, click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII