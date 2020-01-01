CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven down Everhart over the past few months, you know that it can be tough getting through the construction zone that runs from Holly to Corona.

A number of businesses are along that stretch of roadway and many of them are seeing a loss in business because of the project.

One of those businesses is the Chop Shop. They have been located there for a number of years, and employees and customers alike have some strong opinions about the construction going on in front of the business.

Arturo Mendez is the owner and he was busy Tuesday doing the touch up work on a haircut when 3News asked him how business has been since the City started the Everhart reconstruction project back on Sept. 23. He said his regular customers are still coming in but those spur of the moment haircuts have become rare.

"I've noticed it's been a little different with the walk-ins," Mendez said. "Less walk-ins because of all the traffic."

Victor Napoles is another barber there. He was working on Evan Kisner's hair Tuesday and said he has noticed that business has fallen off during the week.

"Our Fridays and Saturdays are always busy, but during the weeks it's a ghost town in here," Napoles said.

Kisner said despite the traffic he still comes in for a cut, but it's not always easy.

"Yeah, it does make it a pain, the traffic," Kisner said. "Some people don't let you in."

One of the most recognizeable businesses along Everhart is Kiko's. The owner, Kiko Barrera, was helping out during the lunch rush Tuesday, which he describes as not really a rush at all compared to what it was before the re-construction project.

"I think it's slow, you know, but that's my opinion," Barrera said.

Customers love the food so much that they're willing to maneuver around the mess.

"We're coming from the westside and it does take a while because we have to wrap around Weber and then come back to this point just to come in again," Severa Stapurewicz said. "It does affect us. I won't come this way if I don't have to."

The City Engineering Department said the work is still on schedule and is expected to be wrapped up by April of 2021.

