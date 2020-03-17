CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of Monday there were still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend, but that doesn't mean the precautions being taken due to the virus are not already having a negative impact on businesses.

"Today started off slow, but then it got busy during lunch," said Rick Garcia, owner of Hi-Ho Restaurant.

Garcia said he is keeping one eye in the kitchen and the other on breaking news, hoping and praying he won't have to curtail business hours or, Heaven forbid, close.

"I employ 35 people, so that would keep them home," Garcia said.

The same holds true for the newly opened Dokyo Dauntaun's. Owner Kil Lee said he's seeing a slight decline in diners.

"This past weekend was the first time that we noticed like a difference in volume over, you know, the news coming out about coronavirus and everything," Lee said. "This past weekend was suppose to be Saint Patty's Festival and they cancelled the event, so by cancelling there was a huge shift in volume downtown."

Other businesses such as the Selena Museum will be closing down for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution because of the large number tourists who come from across the country and other nations every day.

In the meantime, there is a silver lining for all businesses.

"The Small Business Administration is ready to step up and help those small business affected by the COVID-19 virus," Councilman Ben Molina said.

Molina said the SBA's assistance program is set to help business who may find themselves in a financial pinch.

"Whether it's not being able to make payroll, not being able to pay debts, they are eligible to get assistance from the Small Business Administration by way of a small interest loan that can be extended up to 30 years," Molina said.

There are certain eligibility requirements, but the SBA's economic injury disaster loans can be made up to $2 million. To learn more, call 1-800-659-2955.

