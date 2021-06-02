Businesses in the bar, club industry in Corpus Christi trending upwards

Casey Lain, the owner and operator of the House of Rock, said he sees the trend in his own business.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bars and night spots in Texas are seeing more business than those in New York City, according national statistics. Scientists from Zenreach, a company that helps restaurants and retailers build digital marketing campaigns said from the beginning of the year, there's been an increase in visits and foot traffic of 33-percent in bar and nightclub industries.

Texas leads the way with the most increased traffic.

In comparison, this marks a 10-percent increase from visits in June last year, but compared to January of 2020, the numbers are still down 63-percent.

"Being that we're a little bit south and you can get out and do things, there's a lot more outdoor events and I think you can see those outdoor events bounce back first," Lain said.

"Outdoor venues were bouncing back first, and there's certain genres of music in general, like country music, and things of that nature where people are more apt to enjoy sitting at a table with groups."

Houston ranks the third highest for most visits to bars and nightclubs at almost 15-percent of the total traffic across these 10 metro areas, followed by Dallas at 10-percent and Denver at over 8-percent.

This is significantly higher than NYC y with only a 4.7-percent of overall visits.

The president and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi said southern cities have a distinct advantage, adding the city is uniquely placed for people to go out at night.

"When it comes to Corpus Christi, we're lining up pretty much with what the rest of the state of Texas showed in that, I know that bars have been very busy for quite a few months," Oetting said.

Oetting added that Texas has a jump on many states because we opened back up after the pandemic before many others.

He said he expects to see bars and nightclubs continue to pick up more and more business as the summer begins.

