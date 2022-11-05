Businesses struggle on Treasure Island, here's how to navigate the new Treasure Island layout

Due to the lack of familiarity with the area, vendors have noticed a lack of business throughout the new Buc Days attraction.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vendors are experiencing fluctuating foot traffic as the layout for the new Treasure Island attraction has customers unsure on how to reach the attraction.

Jennifer Racette, Owner of Alison Julien Collection, said the the new lay of the land has made it difficult for her to make sales, which is bad for her pocket book.

"In a normal year, I do 25 to 30 events like this in a years time. It's the primary source of my income," Racette said.

Sonny Owens, sale agent for The Perfect Wine said that with Buc Days in full effect, he was expecting his business to take off, but that didn't happen.

"It's day seven. I haven't sold anything three of those days. It's never happened to me, my whole life," Owens said.

With this year being the first time Buc Days has hosted Treasure Island, Buc Days Commissioner Fred Dotts said that showing people the layout is still a learning curve.

"We're slowly getting more and more people in each day, but when they find it, they love it," Dotts said.

He adds that there are several ways to enter the building if residents want to check out Treasure Island.

"Bring them up the ramp, you can come from the rodeo, down the hallway and around and into the exhibit hall," Dotts said. "You can come up the steps right outside the exhibit hall. If you can find a door in the convention center, come in and find the experience."

Vendors hope more of the community will come out and enjoy what they to offer. Treasure Island will be open till May 15, with Saturday and Sunday hours being extended to 11 p.m.

