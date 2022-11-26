Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza

The developer told 3NEWS, he hopes the new plaza will open doors for further development in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction.

The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.

"What kind of shows that it was worth it all was seeing all of our shops filled. To see these businesses, open up and believing the best in this community, that they're going to thrive here." James said.

The developers told 3NEWS, there was nothing like the London Square Plaza in the area before it was built. Megan explained, "I'm excited to see the growth and see the community come out and it's really encouraging. It's what we were doing this for and it's very surreal."

The plaza offers space for 10 businesses. Seven of those have already moved in and the rest should be there by next year.

As London expands, Megan hopes the plaza will benefit those who live nearby including her very own family. "I'm just looking to see the community come together. It's very important, this farm kind of land where people don't have to drive everywhere and to see people driving their bikes here and actually have a spot to come for community is important." Megan added.

James told 3NEWS, he hopes the new plaza will open the door for further development in the area and that everyone will visit from around the Coastal Bend.

He shared how Megan and himself felt once the project was complete, "I think one of the greatest moments that I think Meg and I had together a couple weeks ago was just sitting down and enjoying what we built. And just kind of sitting out here in the courtyard on the turf and just taking it in."

The opening ceremony featured speeches, live bands, and the burying of a time capsule they plan to open again in 15 years. To see if for yourself, the plaza is off FM 43 next to London ISD's office.

