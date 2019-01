CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A utility company digging near the Rancho Vista subdivision on Corpus Christi's southside hit a water line Wednesday morning making quite a mess for City crews to clean up.

It happened in the 7300 block of Yorktown near Rodd Field Road. The busted water line quickly began flooding the lot where crews had been digging.

City crews said residents of the Rancho Vista subdivision will experience low water pressure at their homes as repairs are being made.