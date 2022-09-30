How do you track a butterfly? Find out in Kingsville on Sunday

The Butterfly Blitz helps track Monarchs, which are an endangered species.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We know it's Friday night, and you all are pumped for the Sports Blitz, but there's another blitz to get excited about.



All the fun that is the 'Butterfly Blitz' kicked off Friday at 'Dick Kleberg Park' in Kingsville.

The blitz gives the public a chance to help celebrate the popular Monarch butterfly and help ID them for researchers to see if they reach their destination this winter.



The butterflies are considered an endangered species thanks to the extreme Texas drought.

“These little tiny dots are what are the Monarch tags,” said Monarch enthusiast Rebecca Zerlin. “Its like a social security number.”