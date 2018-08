CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Treat yourself with this cool dessert all while benefiting patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Nation wide Dairy Queen is hosting it's National Miracle Treat Day. One dollar of each sale of any flavor Blizzard Treat will go toward a local children's hospital.

Here in South Texas, sales from the Coastal Bend and The Rio Grande Valley will benefit DCH.

© 2018 KIII