CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — For the past five years, Hester's Cafe in Corpus Christi has teamed up with Mission 911 to give back to people in need.

For the entire month of September, Hester's offers the 'Hero Hoagie' sandwich. All of the proceeds from the sandwich go directly to Mission 911.

The charity provides shelter and necessities to homeless individuals in the Coastal Bend. Tony Reyes with Mission 911 said they also provide resources to find a job or transportation.

Mission 911 relies on donations like the act of generosity from Hester's. For just $9.11 anyone with a hungry stomach can be a hero and help those in need.

The sandwich is offered at all three locations; Lamar Park, Six Points and the Art Museum locations. It's made with a sourdough roll, spinach, olive tapenade, honey-smoked ham, salami and provolone cheese.

