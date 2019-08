CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four tourists were rescued Monday after they were in the Corpus Christi Bay by Ropes Park.

A bystander saw the group of friends in the water and called the police because it looked like the group was endangered.

According to the bystander, he was concerned because the friends might not be aware of the polluted fecal water.

Rescue team saved the friends, who came out of the water in no distress.

No injuries were reported from the tourist.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: