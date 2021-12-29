Cab company offers free rides home this New Year's Eve

The service starts from 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and goes till 3 a.m. New Year's Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In case you end up over indulging in your New Year's Eve festivities, individuals with Green-n-Go will once again be providing free rides home.

The service starts from 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and goes till 3 a.m. New Year's Day. Residents are reminded that the service is meant to go home and not to another party.

The number to call is 361-299-9999 and residents are encouraged to be patient as they wait for their cab to arrive.

