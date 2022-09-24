CACCB's 10th annual Pinwheels event kicks off in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend held their 10th annual pinwheels event today after a 2 year hold due to the COVID pandemic.
The family fun event was held to raise awareness for children and give families an opportunity to learn more about the resources available.
Many dance and folkloric teams performed, while there was plenty of activities, games, and door prizes.
Executive Director, Clarissa Mora spoke with 3NEWS and said, "To be out here today with pinwheels representing almost 1600 children we saw last year is really important to us." She added, "Its really important for our community to see the impact we have on child abuse cases."
The Children's Advocacy Center urges any one who suspects child abuse to call or report it to The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
