LIST: Here's a list, by county, of local road closures due to flooding

These are the latest road conditions in the Coastal Band. Please remember conditions can change quickly. For updated road conditions go to DriveTexas.org.

These are the roads reported with water over road or closures:

Aransas County

FM 1069 from BS35 to Fuqua Street (Eastbound and Westbound lanes)

BS 35 From SH 188 to Estes Road (Southbound lane)

Nueces County

SH 361 - Between PR 22 and Zahn Road (Southbound lane)

IH 69 NB Frontage Road @ 322 ft north of BS 44C (Next to Outlets)\

IH 69 NB & SB Frontage Roads from County Road 44 to County Road 48 are closed. Mainlanes are open

FM 1889 from 1 mile north of SH 44 to@ 1.75 miles south of FM 624 has water over roadway.

FM 666 from FM 70 to FM 665 is closed due to high water.

IH 37 SB at Carbon Plant Road is down to one lane due to water on roadway.

FM 3354 from US 77 to FM 892 has water over roadway.

SH 44 from BS 44C to SS 22 has water on roadway.

SS 407 from SH 286 to 1000 ft east of SH 286 is closed due to high water.

SH 286 from 1 mile north of FM 70 to 1 mile south of FM 2444 has water on roadway.

Karnes County

FM 1353 Closed due to high water.

San Patricio

SH 188 between IH 37 and US 77 is closed due to high water.

FM 630 from IH 37 to SH 188 is closed due to high water.

Refugio County

FM 1360 – from FM 3037 to FM 136 have water over roadway in several places, signs are in place and is passable

FM 629 – from FM 136 to FM 1360 have water over roadway in several places, signs are in place and is passable

FM 2511 – from FM 136 to FM 1360 have water over roadway, signs are in place and is passable

FM 3037 – from FM 1360 to FM 629 have water over roadway, signs are in place and is passable

SH 239 – from Dedear St. to SH 35 have water over roadway, signs are in place and is passable

SH 35 – in Tivoli near intersection of SH239 has water in South Bound Lane, signs in place, and is passable, have TXDOT truck with light on for traffic safety and monitoring it

FM 2678 – from FM 1360 to Mullen Bayou Creek water coming onto roadway, signs are in place and is passable, have TXDOT truck with light on for traffic safety and monitoring it

FM 136 – from FM 1257 N. of Bayside to FM 1257 S. of Bayside, water coming onto South Bound Shoulder nearing the lane, signs are in place, is passable

Highway 77 at SH 141 in Kingsville

You can check drivetexas.org for updated road conditions at any time.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is also posting areas of high water in the city.

