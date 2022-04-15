Calallen church creates inclusive way for kids with special needs to partake in Easter traditions

The Easter egg hunt provides children with disabilities a new and innovative way to partake in the annual holiday tradition.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With April being Autism Awareness Month and Easter -- a church in Calallen found a way for families with kids who are sensory sensitive, to join in the fun of Easter celebrations.

Journey Church is hosting a sensory friendly egg hunt Saturday. The church will have regular festivities, such as games, egg hunts, and pictures with the Easter bunny.

The staff at Journey have been planning the event since January. A lot of thought has gone in to making the event an inviting experience for the community.

Emalee Mathews, Children's Pastor at Journey, was the voice behind the additions to the church's annual Easter fest.

"It's going to be before the rush, before all the people get here. And then sensory sensitive experience is designed for children and families with special needs," Matthews said. "So any kind of need, whether it's a mobility, disability or any sensory sensitive."

Saturday, from 9-to-10 a.m., families can bring their kids to enjoy activities and an environment centered towards them.

According to Journey pastors Dean and Jane Bearden, the event serves as the church's' first space to cater to children with special needs.

"This is our first time to have a special place for people with children with special needs, and we're so excited," Bearden said.

"We're gonna have eggs taped to a wall where kids who maybe are in a wheelchair or have any disability, prohibiting them from bending down and hunting eggs," Bearden said. "We're gonna have them on a wall where kids can just grab it."

Aside from the egg hunt, no Easter celebration is complete without photos with the Easter bunny.

"A lot of times those families aren't able to get pictures with the Easter Bunny," Matthews said. "They're not able to do those kinds of things because there's either too long of a line or their child's overstimulated."

At the end of the day Matthews wants everyone to know that all families deserve a sense of normalcy.

"We want those families to feel like there's a place for them tomorrow," Matthews said.

