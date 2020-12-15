Calallen High School marching band heads to UIL 4-A State Championship

"It's been one special season," senior Abby Chaney said. "It's really made our senior year."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big day for the Calallen High School marching band on Monday as they made their way to the Alamodome for the UIL 4-A State marching band championship.

It is the biggest competition for high school bands, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, it almost didn't happen.

"It's been one special season," senior Abby Chaney said. "It's really made our senior year."

Chaney and other seniors like Rhebecka Garcia and Jorge Paracioli left for San Antonio Monday to compete.

"Nine through twelve students, and then we have about 120 students competing today at the state marching contest," said Jeff Valpert, Calallen High School band director.

"It's just like a main big honor," Garcia said.

What makes this year so different is two extra month's of practices because of the pandemic.

"Normally our competitive season would have ended up let's say late October, and the marching contest normally would be the first week of November," Valpert said. "So here we are. It's like the week before Christmas and we're doing marching band still."

The band members have been taking the extra band practices in stride.

"They got through all of the COVID stuff. Some of them being face-to-face, the majority of them being face-to-face," Valpert said. "Some of them being virtual students that would be logging in virtually during the class and then they would be coming to all the actual rehearsals."

"It's not about the destination. It's about the journey that it takes to get there, and it's been one heck of a journey, we'll say that," senior Jorge Caraccioli said.

The band will finish their competition with a performance, and then the top three awards of bronze, silver and gold will be announced.

