Calallen High School Marching Band places 8th at state competition

The band had a longer than usual season because of the pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats High School Marching Band competed in the state championships at the Alamodome Monday and they came in eighth place.

The band had a longer than usual season because of the pandemic and ended up having to practice almost two months longer than the normal championship date at the beginning of October.

Band Director Jeff Valperts says for 30 of the 120 band members who are seniors, it's a great way to mark their last year in high school.

"The Calallen Band had their best performance of the year last night at the State Marching Contest and very proud of the students for that kind of performance," Valperts said. "For their last performance of the year, they really pulled it out and gave us everything they had."

Valperts says the U-I-L 4-A band placed 8th out of 20 bands who competed and it wraps up a great season.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.