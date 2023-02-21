'It’s pretty bad right now': Calallen High School traffic still too congested for some

A district plan to help drivers navigate the heavy traffic around the high school during peak hours still has some calling for more action.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic along the front of Calallen High School has been a source of frustration for many in the district, and has school officials looking for solutions.

A lot of drivers end up lining up in the westbound turn lane along Northwest Boulevard to head down Wildcat Drive or the high school parking lot.

The line of cars stretched all the way back to County Road 69 on Tuesday morning.

Lately, there’s been so much traffic backed up that people have been complaining and want to know what's going on.

Wildcat Drive, which runs on the high school's east side, is completely being rebuilt through a city bond. That work is supposed to last a year.



Calallen High School sophomore Caden Allen said that the traffic is a nightmare.

"It makes me get home 30 minutes later after school and they should make another exit somewhere or something," he said. "It’s awful."

Junior Brooke Caldwell said the recent renovations in the area play a big part in the traffic congestion.

”It’s pretty bad right now," she said. "I think it got worse when they started renovating the road over there by the movie theater. I know they should probably do, you know, time some lights better or just make more exits, better detours.”

Calallen ISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz met 3NEWS in front of the high school to talk about the traffic problems early Tuesday.

"There are some concerns about congestion and drop-off and pick-up times because students were being tardy in the beginning as everybody adjusted to the traffic patterns," she said.

The school district then sent parents and students a map with instructions on how to make the commute to and from the high school campus a little bit easier.

The superintendent believes the map and instructions are serving their intended purpose.

"We’ve sent out some additional communication to parents and I think it’s worked to resolve a lot of the issues," she said. "As they change the traffic pattern, we will just continue to inform parents on what’s the best way to navigate our school.”

Lorenz also is asking everyone to wake up earlier to make the commute. She said that would help a lot in making the traffic run a bit smoother around the high school.

