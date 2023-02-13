Calallen ISD could soon get its own police force

Right now the district uses security guards and officers from various law-enforcement agencies to patrol the schools.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials are looking at all options to beef up security at Calallen Independent School District.

Former Falfurrias police chief John Garcia has now been hired as the district's safety administrator, and one of his responsibilities is to look at the possibility of setting up a police department for the district.

"They brought me in to do an analysis on what we would need to do if we want to go in the direction of a police department," he said.

Garcia said he's been on the job since late January, and has a full plate of security and policing concerns to look at in his new role.

"Obviously, having your own police department will help you focus more on school-related issues and (it would) bring some consistency within our students and staff to get to know the officers who were here daily," he said.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke was one of that department's police department nearly 30 years ago. Now, the district has 46 sworn officers among 75 total employees.

He handed out some advice to Garcia on starting up a police department.

"I think really it's just the personal touch when I bring people on board," he said. "I tell them, you know, you're successful in this job if you do one thing and that's care. You start from that point and move out but I think you're going to be successful."

Garcia believes that having a district police department will save Calallen ISD at least a couple of hundred thousand dollars a year. He has also been told by state officials that if the Calallen school board approves the idea, it could have the new district police department up and running within 30 days.

