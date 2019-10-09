CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of the elementary schools in Calallen are having to use portable buildings because of overcrowding.

Work crews are currently pouring the cement for the brand new elementary school in Calallen after ground was broken in May.

"There's a lot of underground work that has been done before the slab is poured and it takes time to do it all. It's not noticeable But there's a lot going on," Construction Superintendent Glenn Buenger said.

The bond project is going to help the district to relieve overcrowding in its other elementary schools.

"It's being built for over 650 students we're going to house grades four and five here at this campus. We're very crowded at our other elementary campuses, so we need this to be finished," school superintendent Artie Almendariz said.

The cost of West Elementary School is under $20 million. The latest in security designs and features helped to boost that cost as did Hurricane Harvey.

"The cost of materials and labor went up significantly because of Harvey, and Harvey is still impacting us," Almendariz said.

West Elementary School will be built next to the high school football stadium. The elementary school is set to open in the Fall of 2020 and Buenger said his crew should be able to meet that deadline as long as mother nature continues to cooperate.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: