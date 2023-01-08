Calallen ISD implements high-tech weapon detection system to enhance campus security

Each of the systems gates, which are priced at $16,000, are designed to detect weapons like guns and knives.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The biggest fear a parent could have is something happening at their children's school.

Security is top of mind for many campuses, including the Calallen Independent School District, where officials are using a new high-tech device to add a layer of protection to try and stop a threat before it's able to be carried out.

Calallen Independent School District Safety Administrator John Garcia said each of the systems gates, which are priced at $16,000, are designed to detect weapons like guns and knives.

Calallen ISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz said that careful consideration was made when picking out the specific system.

"We selected them because they are less intrusive than a regular weapons detection system, that maybe you would see at an airport or something. Disney actually uses them, and there an easy way to move lots of people through a small space," she said.

Garcia said he will still have armed officers at the schools and says last year open gate was used at Calallen High School for a pilot study.

"The weapons detection system is a deterrent; people know that we are going to have it here, and it's going to give parents a peace of mind, knowing that we did take the extra step to go above and beyond TEA standards," he said.

Garcia also said the advanced weapons detection device will allow a screener to find a knife, gun or any other type of weapon. The superintendent feels the district is in a good place right now as far as security goes. But she will continue to look at all security options to keep the campuses here as secure as possible.

