Calallen ISD responds to viral TikTok video of pep rally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video taken at a Calallen High School Pep Rally is now making it’s rounds on social media. The video has thousands of views on the social media app ‘Tik Tok’ and in the video comments were made by students during a performance.

Some of the comments made included terms like the ‘China Virus’ and ‘Kung Flu’ and a caption on the viral video asks, ‘How was this allowed?’

3News reached out to Calallen ISD about the video and they responded with the following statement.

Seniors were allowed a dress-up day and the video displayed were from some “skits” done in conjunction with dress-up day. Unfortunately, the totality of the skit content was not pre-screened by Administration and we apologize for any offenses that have occurred as a result of the skit routines portrayed.

A full investigation has occurred, and appropriate action has been taken. However, due to HR policies and student FERPA regulations, any specific action(s) taken cannot be disclosed.

