CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school students in the Coastal Bend took some time from their busy end-of-semester schedules to help some youngsters.

Calallen High School students teamed up with the Shop with a Cop program Tuesday to help children pick out clothes, shoes, and other special items during the holiday season that they might otherwise not have access to.

"A lot of them sometimes don't realize that there are kids out there who are less fortunate," special education teacher Rhonda Voorhees said.

Tuesday was the first time students and teachers from the Calallen Independent School District have taken part in the Shop with a Cop program.

