Calallen ISD votes on teacher raises

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teachers in the Calallen Independent School District are set to receive a pay increase after the district raised starting salaries.
The salary increases will be more than $50,000 a year for those teachers just starting and it will give current teachers an $880 pay raise.
All other staff will see a 1.5 percent pay increase.
