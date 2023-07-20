x
Calallen ISD votes on teacher raises

A pay increase is on the way for Calallen ISD teachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teachers in the Calallen Independent School District are set to receive a pay increase after the district raised starting salaries.

The salary increases will be more than $50,000 a year for those teachers just starting and it will give current teachers an $880 pay raise. 

All other staff will see a 1.5 percent pay increase. 

