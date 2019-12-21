CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of kids in Calallen known as Jiu-Jitsu Pros are getting ready to pack their bags and head to Long Beach, California, to represent the Coastal Bend in a significant competition.

"They're just born to compete. That's something as I coach, I see very exciting," coach Jose Salinas said.

Three athletes and their coach from 5 Points Jiu-Jitsu Academy have secured their spot to compete in a national competition in Long Beach.

According to Salinas, competing in this is a first for him and the academy.

"This is the sport that's gonna teach them more about themselves and more about life," Salinas said.

For Salinas and his students, Jiu-Jitsu is more than a sport; it's a way to push through some tough times.

"There shouldn't be anything that holds her back. She can reach for whatever she needs to," parent Melisa Martinez said. "Mikayla started Jiu-Jitsu because she was getting bullied by a boy at school," Salinas said.

Getting through some tough times translated to being the best at the academy. This why Mikayla is one of three selected from her class.

Although the three are signed up to compete, they still need the funds to get there.

"You'll see the kids outside selling waters for donations. We've had bake sales," Salinas said. "The target is $5000, but we've raised Anywhere between $1,500 to close to $2,000."

The competition well-within reach, but with a financial hurdle in the way.

"With people's help, they can make it, they can go to the next level," Salinas said. "It shows the kids that the community backs them up 100% on what they're chasing."

If you would like to help send this Jiu-Jitsu to California, you can send money through these money apps.

PayPal - lopezbm871@gmail.com

Cash App - $BreaunaLopez

Venmo - Breauna-Lopez