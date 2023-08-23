Calallen neighborhood grapples with impassable street, sinkhole after Tropical Storm Harold

The storm couldn't have come at a worse time because the roadway is also under construction which was turned into a muddy mess.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in one Calallen neighborhood are still dealing with the headache on their street following Tropical Storm Harold.

The rain turning a section of Hearn Road in the Callicoatte Estates subdivision into a muddy mess.

The storm couldn't have come at a worse time because the roadway is also under construction.

Residents tell 3News they never expected to be stuck in their own driveways, but that's exactly what happened when their street became impassable, with one vehicle even falling victim to a large sink hole.

Calallen resident Brianna Rodriguez said trying to maneuver down her street has become increasingly difficult.

"You can't get through and then you can't get through over there from Mountain View. Look, this guy is probably getting stuck right now," she said.

3NEWS was in the neighborhood on Wednesday, and saw car after car struggling to get down the street where the pavement has been torn apart to make way for the construction of a new road.

Mixed with all the rain, residents say using the street is more like off-roading, but for Rodriguez it turned scary when her family's Hummer got stuck.

"My husband called me, said we're stuck in a big hole and we could not get out. My step-son had to jump out through the driver side; his side was sunk in," she said.

They were eventually able to get out.

Neighbors say they are doing what they can to help each other out.

"Management individuals with one of the companies over here came and started notifying neighbors to basically stay home and not come onto the street while they try to get all the ruts straightened out. At least get the slosh out of the way to get it down to some of the hard pavement, packed dirt," one resident said.

But even one day after the storm, getting out of the driveway is still proving to be a challenge.

"It is what it is. You work with them they work with you. But with the rain that's turned it into a muddy mess, and it's been a bad problem for the last 24-48 hours," he said.

The work, which started in May, is part of the city's 2020 Bond Project. It should wrap up next year. It's to help bring several upgrades to the area including the reconstruction of existing two-lane roadway with new water lines, wastewater lines, stormwater lines, pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks, ADA ramps and new signage. City of Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Engineering Service Brett Van Hazel agreeing, the storm hit at a vulnerable time.

"Maintaining the road to some extent, is almost impossible, and you have to wait until you get reduction in rain to get in their with heavy equipment to pull off that top layer of muck to drive on the surface what we were dealing with on Hearn Road," he said.

"Sometime we don't bat a 1000, takes more work from the contractor and the city to make it more drivable. We always encourage the traveling public to avoid any streets that are under construction," he added.

For now, neighbors ask those who don't live here to stay out. They're now waiting for the road to dry up to become drivable again, but they'll have to remain cautious for months to come.

