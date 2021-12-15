Calallen resident takes part in United Cajun Navy mission to help Kentucky tornado victims

Cory Willis is originally from Calallen and said he did not hesitate to help those impacted by the tornadoes.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Relief efforts and resources continue to roll in for those affected by the weekend's tornado outbreak in Kentucky.

Among those providing aid to families in need is the United Cajun Navy. The non profit responds to natural disasters and tries to help in any way they can.

3News spoke via zoom with member Cory Willis. He's one of the members on the ground in Kentucky. Willis is originally from Calallen and said he did not hesitate to help those impacted by the tornado.

"Out of all the storms I've seen this is the worst," Willis said, "by far, hands down, when you have four tornadoes in one area, anything basically half a mile wide, for 200 miles is gone, not a leaf on a tree, house nothing."

Willis drove up to Kentucky from Texas as soon as he got the call. He said they are receiving several 18 wheelers full of donations in a church parking lot and from there, sending out those resources to several small towns.

Willis said every donation helps from canned goods, dog food to toothbrushes. If you would like to learn more about donating to their efforts, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.