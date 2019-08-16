CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Calallen residents were left without a home Friday after a fire broke out in their apartment complex early in the morning.

The Annaville and Corpus Christi fire departments responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. Friday at the complex on Western Drive near Leopard Street. Firefighters immediately began battling the heavy flames and smoke to search for people inside the building.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents. A cause of the fire is still under investigation.

