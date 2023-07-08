Calallen residents face altered watering schedule due to water pressure drop

Corpus Christi Water's Director of Systems and Support Services Drew Molly said he is noticing a higher demand for water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Changes began Monday for Calallen residents living at even-numbered home addresses, as they now have to water on Mondays, and odd-numbered addresses on Wednesdays.

Corpus Christi Water's Director of Systems and Support Services Drew Molly said the change in watering times is due to a drop in water pressure, which could impact the fire department's ability to have a strong enough water flow out of hydrants there.

"We were noticing higher demands, and when we have higher demands like that, we get a little bit concerned that if there's higher demands and we've got a fire, or some other immediate concern for a large use of water, we want to be able to meet that water demand," he said.

While all of the water from the O.N. Stevens Facility goes to all parts of Corpus Christi, Molly said Calallen is a special case.

"Calallen is kind of a it's a unique system, and that it is relatively small and it's relatively isolated," he said.

Molly said that there is only one pipeline from Calallen to the water facility.

"There is a main feed that goes to Calallen it's a 16-inch it's a 16-inch waterline and it's pretty important that we make sure that 16 inch waterline has got adequate pressure," he said.

The water pressure within the line is supposed to be 40 psi on Mondays, but it was dropping down to as low as 25 psi, which is why the watering schedule change was made.

"I am happy to comply if we are all going to have good water pressure by alternating that's fine with me," said Calallen resident Kimberly Tompkins.

Corpus Christi firefighters said they did not notice any water pressure changes. However, the Annaville Fire Department, which works in the area, said they have their own water supply.

"We carry lots of water on our trucks so we don't depend on hydrants like most fire departments do," said Annaville FD Fire Chief Michael Clack.

Right now, the city is working on a more permanent solution to the problem by installing 16-inch waterline to Calallen to ensure that not only will the water continue to flow, but it will also be at the correct pressure at all times.

