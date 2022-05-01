Calallen superintendent retires after 26 years of dedicated service

Nueces County Commissioners took time during Wednesday's court meeting to honor the educator for all he's done for students.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Wednesday was a bitter sweet day for Calallen ISD Superintendent Dr. Arturo Almendarez.

Almendarez is retiring after 26 years of service. Nueces County Commissioners took time during Wednesday's court meeting to honor the educator for all he's done for students. Almendarez shared these words in that meeting about the future of the district.

"Thank you for this recognition and I can assure you that Calallen is gonna do even better now. They've selected a tremendous person to take my place and Calallen is gonna continue to do well," Almendarez said.

Almendarez will be retiring at the end of the month. He's received many awards throughout his career like being named "Superintendent of the Year" by the Texas Association of School Boards in 2010 and Distinguished Alumnus from Texas A&M Kingsville in 2013.

