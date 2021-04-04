Annaville fire crews rescue calf from Nueces River

According to the Annaville Fire Department, the calf was unable to free itself from the banks of the river.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Annaville fire crews and boat 71 responded to the Nueces River to help free a calf the banks of the river Saturday afternoon.

Boat 71 launched from Hazel Bazemore Park and proceeded to location where they found the livestock.

The fire department says property owners had made several attempts to free the cow before calling on help. Thankfully the calf is safe.

