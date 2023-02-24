After 139 years, Caller-Times moves printing operations to Houston

Without their printing press, several smaller newspapers are having to find outside solutions to get their papers in the hands of the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than 100 years -- The Caller-Times' printing press will go silent.

Without it, several smaller newspapers are having to find outside solutions in order to get their papers in the hands of the community.

Now, with the press shutting down, that will affect smaller newspapers' deadlines. One local paper whose had to look for another printer is The Island Moon.

Owner and Island Moon publisher Dale Rankin said he was shopping for a printer six months ago.

"For the last ten years I would just drive down to The Caller-Times Thursday morning, load the papers up in my truck, drive them out here to The Island and distribute them. Now I'll have to drive to Kingsville," he said. "In this area you either go to the valley or you go to the San Antonio, Austin area. That's where the printers are now. So then your issue becomes, transportation costs."

Printing companies would charge anywhere between 50 cents to one dollar per mile for transportation -- or publishers could pick up at the press.

"As printers went digital, the smaller printers back ten years ago, it cost about $800,000 to upgrade the old analog presses and make the whole production chain digital. So most of the smaller papers wouldn't do that, so the smaller presses started shutting down."

The newspaper business has become more digital in recent years. 3NEWS received a statement from The Caller-Times' parent company, Gannett Inc.'s spokesperson that stated:

As our business becomes increasingly digital and subscription-focused, newspaper printing partnerships have become standard. We are making strategic decisions to ensure the future of local journalism and continue our outstanding service to the community.

As for Rankin, his deadlines remain the same.

"I'm lucky in the sense that I found a good printer in McAllen. I can pick up in Kingsville. The only difference for me is now my print product will come out Friday. Instead of driving to the Caller-Times I drive to Kingsville."