Rockport's Camp Aranzazu, a camp for children and adults with special needs and chronic illnesses, celebrated Monday the completion of a new 600-foot bridge connecting their main camp area to 27 acres on Copano Bay.

It was an $11 million project that began nearly three years ago and was delayed by Hurricane Harvey.

Campers gathered Monday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony as Camp Aranzazu showed off the new bridge, which allows campers to cross FM 1781 safely to access the Copano Bay waterfront. After the ribbon cutting ceremony, the group paraded across the bridge to the waterfront, where a fishing pier, a nature education building, board walks and a bird blind have been built.

Part of the expansion project included a new 52-bed cabin, a 10,000-square-foot dining hall, an administrative building and a second swimming pool, which were constructed in 2016. Their old dining hall was also converted to an art center.

The goal of the expansion project was to increase the number of beds at Camp Aranzazu to 135 to accommodate more children and adult campers. It also gives campers better access to the waterfront area of the camp. Now they can enjoy sailing, fishing, birdwatching and walking along the shoreline.

Since 2006, Camp Aranzazu has served more than 22,000 campers from approximately 50 counties in Texas.

