Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Camp Aranzazu is gearing up for it's biggest fundraiser of the year to celebrate ten years of helping thousands of kids and adults experience camp who might not get a chance.

Camp Aranzazu is a nonprofit that is a hidden gem in Rockport, dedicated to enriching the lives of both children and adults who have special needs or chronic illnesses.

Camp Director Amelia Haslam is showed the students in a youth leadership group a team building exercise with a game of bobsled.

"I think the populations we serve is sometimes undeserved that's why its important that camp exists, no everybody who functions differently gets to go to camp. The camp is such a powerful learning experience," Haslam said.

Haslam is in her fifth year and the camp.

The camp aims to remove financial barriers and help ensure that they can welcome as many kids as possible no matter their background.

"Amelia said, its hard to run a non-profit and we do underwrite 2/3 of the cost for the camper. that are paying about 1/3 of what it cost to come to camp," Haslam said.

In 2017 the staff dealt a blow with Hurricane Harvey.

"On this property alone, it defected every structure we have 22 structures, the cleanup was massive," managing director Ashley Mackenna said.

With much hard work, heart, and soul the damage did not prevent them from opening back up for the summer with a 100 percent return rate welcoming close to 1500 kids.

"I know there is an archery course here, learn how to shoot and hunt, and build up your confidence and stuff," middle schooler Savannah Cassidy said.

"Harvey, so we are excited to be back, this is our longest fundraiser that we've held that takes place at the camp," MacKenna said.

The Zazu Fishing an Fun fundraiser held on Saturday, Oct. 20 will help programs continue and will feature Jack Ingram.

