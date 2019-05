CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday on First Edition, Pediatric Pulmonologist Jon Roberts joined First Edition to invite parents to sign up their kids for this year's Camp Easy Breathers.

Camp Easy Breathers is a summer camp for children with asthma.

Organizers say it is designed to provide physical and social experiences that are fun while increasing the child’s understanding of his/her asthma.

For more information, visit their website here.