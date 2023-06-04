Campers with permits will be allowed to set up camp in local parks at noon Friday

The rainy weather is the reason or the change, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because of the rainy weather, Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation is letting campers check-in at noon on Friday.

Thursday was the deadline to get a space, but if you've already got your spot picked out, here are some rules to keep in mind:

you must have a permit displayed while on your campsite.



alcohol, fireworks, campfires, ATVs, and littering are not allowed. Neither are glass containers or livestock.

keep in mind there is no electricity, nor or water hook-ups at the park.



There will be no lifeguard on duty.

