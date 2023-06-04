Campers with permits will be allowed to set up camp in local parks at noon Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because of the rainy weather, Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation is letting campers check-in at noon on Friday.
Thursday was the deadline to get a space, but if you've already got your spot picked out, here are some rules to keep in mind:
- you must have a permit displayed while on your campsite.
- alcohol, fireworks, campfires, ATVs, and littering are not allowed. Neither are glass containers or livestock.
- keep in mind there is no electricity, nor or water hook-ups at the park.
- There will be no lifeguard on duty.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New STAAR test moves online, removes promotion requirement and some stress for parents, students
- Yes, Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted
- Carrington gets over 11 years in federal prison for robbing bank at gunpoint during crime spree
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
- Stash house bust uncovers almost $1M worth of illegal drugs, weapons, armor-piercing bullets in Portland
- Corpus Christi man indicted for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed someone, federal officials say
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.