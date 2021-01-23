Can people who received the COVID-19 vaccine still donate convalescent plasm?

The plasma is still being used as a treatment to help COVID patients who are battling the virus in the hospitals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As more vaccines continue to be rolled out across the Coastal Bend, there's been some concern.

Can vaccinated people still be able to donate convalescent plasm?

Convalescent plasma is the built-up antibodies from someone who has recovered after having COVID-19.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center cleared that up today, saying even if you've received the vaccine, you can still donate the plasma and blood.

"We do want our community residents to know that we are in high demand for convalescent plasma donors," Ashley Ramirez with the CBBC said. "Our local hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients right now."

